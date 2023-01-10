President Harutyunyan introduced the new Secretary of the Security Council to the staff of the SC

On January 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan introduced Ararat Melkumyan, the new Secretary of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic to the staff of the Security Council under the President of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ararat Melkumyan was appointed to that position on January 7 pursuant to the decree of the republic’s President.



In his remarks, the Head of State thanked Vitali Balasanyan, the former Secretary of the Security Council, who, assuming the responsibility of this important position in the difficult post-war situation, fulfilled the powers assigned to him with honor. The President noted that Vitali Balasanyan will continue to serve the Motherland further on.



The President of the Republic also wished success to Ararat Melkumyan in his new position, expressing belief that he will fulfill the duties entrusted to him with high responsibility.