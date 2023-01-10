Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that since 2018 it has been his administration’s position that it’s not up to the Government of Armenia to determine the fate of Nagorno Karabakh.

January 10, 2023, 13:49 Artsakh people must determine their fate, not the Government of Armenia – Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Today our objective is to support so that the people, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh continue to live in Nagorno Karabakh, continue being Armenians, consider themselves Armenian, Karabakhis, Artsakhis, and have the opportunity to live in a safe environment. Generally, since 2018 our position was that the Government of Armenia is not the one to determine the fate and relations of Nagorno Karabakh.

The people of Nagorno Karabakh themselves must determine and be in communication, including with Azerbaijani authorities,” Pashinyan said at a press conference.