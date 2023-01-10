On January 9 of the current year, at 2:35 PM., an accident occurred on the 33rd km of the only Goris-Stepanakert 110 kV high-voltage line feeding Artsakh from Armenia, Artsakh Information Center informed.

January 10, 2023, 12:43 Artsakh’s power supply line damaged

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''According to the data recorded by the equipment, the accident occurred in the Aghavno-Berdzor section. Due to the destructive position of the Azerbaijani side, it is currently impossible to carry out a tour and organize emergency restoration works in the mentioned section, so a decision was made to supply electricity to the republic through local generating stations with appropriate restrictions. Based on the situation, rolling blackout is being implemented in the republic starting January 10, which you can regularly be informed about on the "Artsakhenergo" CJSC website (artsakhenergo.am) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id= 100088251438925), as well as from public TV and radio announcements. To avoid possible additional outages, please use electricity as sparingly as possible,'' reads the statement.