Three more patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the International Committee of the Red Cross Armenia office, informed NEWS.am.

January 10, 2023, 12:19 Red Cross transports 3 more patients from Artsakh to Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: From December 19 to today, 18 patients were transferred from Artsakh to various hospitals in Armenia—and due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh to Armenia.