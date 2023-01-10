Armenian Ambassador-at-Large calls on Azerbaijan to respect int’l law no matter “how much gas & oil you have”

Azerbaijan must lift the blockade of Lachin Corridor and release the Armenian prisoners of war, Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan keeps 120,000 people of Nagorno Karabakh under siege for a month, and Armenian POWs for over 2 years, violating international law. Azerbaijan must lift the blockade of Lachin Corridor and release the POWs. International law must be respected no matter how much gas & oil you have,” Marukyan tweeted.