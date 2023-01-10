Azeri pseudo-eco activists leave for Baku to warm up, and soldiers remain in their place – Le Figaro executive

The blocking of the Lachin Corridor is the first act of war against the Armenians of Artsakh, Le Figaro magazine Vice Director Jean-Christophe Buisson said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “With the temperatures down to -10°, the Azeri pseudo-eco activists left for Baku to warm up. In their place: soldiers. The masks are off : the blocking of the Lachin corridor (for 28 days!!) is indeed 1 act of war against the Armenians of Artsakh,"Jean-Christophe Buisson tweeted.