United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterates his calls to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom and security of movement along the Lachin corridor, his spokesperson said.

January 10, 2023, 09:41 UN Secretary-General reiterates calls to de-escalate tensions, ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Secretary-General underlined his concerns over the current situation in his statement on 14 December 2022. These concerns were reiterated by the Secretariat during the Emergency Security Council session requested by Armenia on 20 December 2022.

The Secretary-General reiterates his calls to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements and expresses his support to the ongoing mediation efforts. The UN Country Teams in Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to maintain open channels with the authorities and international partners on the ground, and stand ready to respond if requested and as conditions allow,” Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric told Armenpress when asked to comment on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor.