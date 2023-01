Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will go on a visit to Turkey and Syria. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said this at a press conference on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The dialogue between Iranian and Syrian authorities is held at the highest level, we have excellent relations. There was a conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries last night," Kanaani said, IRNA reported.