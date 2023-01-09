In the Republic of Artsakh, at the moment, the roadways are open; in some places they are hardly passable.
Due to Azerbaijani "eco-activists", snow removal works were not carried out on the Stepanakert-Goris road section.The crisis is deepening
Pope Francis has called for the release of prisoners of war.
Immediate efforts are required for operating the Stepanakert Airport for airlift of emergency humanitarian aid, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees said in a statement.
The Artsakh Parliament has appealed to all humanitarian organizations, the Co-Chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, the entire civilzed world, however the voice of the people of Artsakh isn’t being heard, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan said in a statement.
On January 7, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Saturday signed a number of decrees.
The US calls on Azerbaijan and Russia to immediately restore traffic through the Lachin Corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), wrote about this on Twitter.
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan made a new post on Twitter.
Members of Parliament of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), led by the Speaker of Parliament Arthur Tovmasyan, appealed to the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries - Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to take concrete actions in the direction of either opening the Lachin Corridor or launching the Stepanakert airport.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
1,623 babies including 15 twins were born in Artsakh in 2022, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement. Another 43 Artsakh babies were born in hospitals of Armenia during the year.
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) again visited the Armenian captives held in Baku in December 2022, ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni said.
A number of urgent issues related to ensuring the primary needs of the Artsakh population in the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held today under the chairmanship of Artsakh State Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.
In order to present information to the population of the communities of the Artsakh Republic about the situation created amid the blockade and to highlight the problems on the spot, as part of the tours of the National Assembly deputies and members of the government, Artsakh NA MP Davit Ishkhanyan met with the population of Berdashen of the region of Martuni region and a number of communities of the sub-region.
On January 6, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with second and third presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, officials of the republic’s legislative and executive structures, attended the Divine Liturgy served by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.
This year, we celebrate Christmas and Epiphany in Artsakh under extremely unusual conditions.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.
