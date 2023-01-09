Due to Azerbaijani

In the Republic of Artsakh, at the moment, the roadways are open; in some places they are hardly passable.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mher Hambardzumyan, Head of the Road Construction Policy Department of the Ministry of Urban Planning, told "Artsakhpress".

"The movement of cars on the territory of the Republic has been ensured. For two days, "Artsakhughi" company and "Vahe Karapetyan" organization have been carrying out snow removal and sanding works. The works were carried out on the Stepanakert-Drmbon highway, Stepanakert-Nngi-Martuni, Stepanakert-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka and Stepanakert-Askeran roadways," M. Hambardzumyan said.

According to him, as a result of the blocking of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by Azerbaijani "eco-activists", snow removal has not been carried out on this section of the road, and therefore, traffic along this section is very dangerous. Therefore, the section of the Stepanakert-Lisagor road remains closed. By the way, for the same reason, Artsakh is also under complete blockade, since the cars of the International Organization of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent are not able to travel to Yerevan and back.

In particular, the process of transporting seriously ill patients through the Red Cross has become extremely dangerous.

Karen Gasparyan, the conductor of Stepanakert bus station, informed that d ue to heavy snowfall, a number of Artsakh public transport routes were not operated today.

"From tomorrow, the passenger transportation of the three communities will be carried out regularly. The snow on the roads has already been cleared. There were no complaints from the drivers. All buses are equipped with winter tires," said K. Gasparyan.