Due to Azerbaijani "eco-activists", snow removal works were not carried out on the Stepanakert-Goris road section.The crisis is deepening

In the Republic of Artsakh, at the moment, the roadways are open; in some places they are hardly passable.

Due to Azerbaijani "eco-activists", snow removal works were not carried out on the Stepanakert-Goris road section.The crisis is deepening

Due to Azerbaijani
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mher Hambardzumyan, Head of the Road Construction Policy Department of the Ministry of Urban Planning, told "Artsakhpress".
"The movement of cars on the territory of the Republic has been ensured. For two days, "Artsakhughi" company and "Vahe Karapetyan" organization have been carrying out snow removal and sanding works.  The works were carried out on the Stepanakert-Drmbon highway, Stepanakert-Nngi-Martuni, Stepanakert-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka and Stepanakert-Askeran roadways," M. Hambardzumyan said.
According to him, as a result of the blocking of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by Azerbaijani "eco-activists", snow removal has not been carried out on this section of the road, and therefore, traffic along this section is very dangerous. Therefore, the section of the Stepanakert-Lisagor road remains closed. By the way, for the same reason, Artsakh is also under complete blockade, since the cars of the International Organization of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent are not able to travel to Yerevan and back.
In particular, the process of transporting seriously ill patients through the Red Cross has become extremely dangerous.
Karen Gasparyan, the conductor of Stepanakert bus station, informed that due to heavy snowfall, a number of Artsakh public transport routes were not operated today.
 "From tomorrow, the passenger transportation of the three communities will be carried out regularly. The snow on the roads has already been cleared. There were no complaints from the drivers. All buses are equipped with winter tires," said K. Gasparyan.

 


     

Release of POWs will be important step for peace treaty – Pope Francis on South Caucasus

Pope Francis has called for the release of prisoners of war.

Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees calls for immediate efforts to operate Stepanakert airport

Immediate efforts are required for operating the Stepanakert Airport for airlift of emergency humanitarian aid, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees said in a statement.

We don’t need pity or empathy, we need visible and practical steps. Artsakh NA Speaker

The Artsakh Parliament has appealed to all humanitarian organizations, the Co-Chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, the entire civilzed world, however the voice of the people of Artsakh isn’t being heard, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan said in a statement.

Artsakh President appoints new Secretary of Security Council

On January 7, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Saturday signed a number of decrees.

US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor

The US calls on Azerbaijan and Russia to immediately restore traffic through the Lachin Corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), wrote about this on Twitter.

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani society created by President Aliyev is almost completely poisoned by xenophobia

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan made a new post on Twitter.

Artsakh asks Putin, Biden and Macron to take action and open either Lachin Corridor or Stepanakert airport

Members of Parliament of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), led by the Speaker of Parliament Arthur Tovmasyan, appealed to the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries - Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to take concrete actions in the direction of either opening the Lachin Corridor or launching the Stepanakert airport.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Due to Azerbaijani "eco-activists", snow removal works were not carried out on the Stepanakert-Goris road section.The crisis is deepening

In the Republic of Artsakh, at the moment, the roadways are open; in some places they are hardly passable.

110 babies born in Artsakh during ongoing blockade

1,623 babies including 15 twins were born in Artsakh in 2022, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement. Another 43 Artsakh babies were born in hospitals of Armenia during the year.

Red Cross visits Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) again visited the Armenian captives held in Baku in December 2022, ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni said.

At the meeting of the Operational Headquarters chaired by Ruben Vardanyan, the mechanisms for introducing the system of coupons in Artsakh was discussed

A number of urgent issues related to ensuring the primary needs of the Artsakh population in the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held today under the chairmanship of Artsakh State Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.

I was once again convinced that the people are ready to continue the struggle. David Ishkhanyan held meetings in Berdashen region

In order to present information to the population of the communities of the Artsakh Republic about the situation created amid the blockade and to highlight the problems on the spot, as part of the tours of the National Assembly deputies and members of the government, Artsakh NA MP Davit Ishkhanyan met with the population of Berdashen of the region of Martuni region and a number of communities of the sub-region.

President Harutyunyan attended the Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ

On January 6, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with second and third presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, officials of the republic’s legislative and executive structures, attended the Divine Liturgy served by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.

Those willing to conquer our homeland have come and gone, but we have lived on this holy land for thousands of years and will continue to live. Ruben Vardanyan

This year, we celebrate Christmas and Epiphany in Artsakh under extremely unusual conditions.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Raisi to visit Turkey and Syria

Japanese PM to discuss security issues during his tour of Europe and US

Brazil's President declares state of emergency in capital until end of month due to unrest

Ex-diplomats, ambassadors warn Israel’s new government will hurt country’s global standing

