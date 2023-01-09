Pope Francis has called for the release of prisoners of war.

January 9, 2023, 16:22 Release of POWs will be important step for peace treaty – Pope Francis on South Caucasus

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: According to a press release by the Armenian Embassy in the Vatican, during an annual meeting with the diplomatic corps in the Vatican, attended by the Armenian Ambassador, Pope Francis addressed ongoing conflicts in various regions, and said: “Particularly I am thinking about the ongoing situation in South Caucasus. I am calling on the parties to respect the ceasefire, and I am reiterating that the release of prisoners of war and detained civilians will be an important step for the highly desired peace treaty.”