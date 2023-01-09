110 babies born in Artsakh during ongoing blockade

1,623 babies including 15 twins were born in Artsakh in 2022, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement. Another 43 Artsakh babies were born in hospitals of Armenia during the year.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: 17 were born through IVF.

In 2023, from January 1 to 8, 43 babies were born in Artsakh.

“110 babies were born in Artsakh hospitals during the ongoing blockade,” the ministry added.