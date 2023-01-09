Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) again visited the Armenian captives held in Baku in December 2022, ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni said.

January 9, 2023, 15:16 Red Cross visits Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She added that the captives were enabled to make phone calls.

“As during previous visits, this time also the persons being held in Baku were given the opportunity to make phone calls, as well as exchange recorded video messages, which is one more of our actions,” Amatuni said.

In September of 2022, the Armenian Ombudsperson said that Baku officially confirms holding 38 Armenian prisoners of war. However, according to various estimated the number is higher. Azerbaijan refuses to release the Armenian captives in violation of the terms of the Nagorno Karabakh 2020 ceasefire agreement – the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.