A number of urgent issues related to ensuring the primary needs of the Artsakh population in the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held today under the chairmanship of Artsakh State Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.

January 9, 2023, 14:16 At the meeting of the Operational Headquarters, the mechanisms for introducing the system of coupons in Artsakh was discussed

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mechanisms for introducing the system have already been developed, the government said following a meeting chaired by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who heads the emergency headquarters of the government during the blockade.

Initially, it will be applied to several types of products of primary importance. Currently, technical and organizational works are being carried out in order to switch to the coupon system in the coming days.

During the meeting, information was presented about the visits of members of the Operational Headquarters to the regions of Artsakh and meetings with the local population. It was noted that one of the main issues raised was related to the introduction of the coupon system itself.

The Minister of State ordered to sum up the issues raised by the population during the meetings, distinguish the problems, and discuss the possibilities of their solution.

The State Minister said that the meetings proved that “the hardships of the blockade did not break the people’s spirit”.

During the meeting, the possibility of transportation of seriously ill patients through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Armenia, as well as the reunification of separated families with minor children was also discussed. The work in cooperation with the ICRC in this regard was highlighted.

Problems related to cash circulation in Artsakh were also addressed. The Minister of State instructed to take steps to settle the situation within the framework of available opportunities. Implementation of awareness activities among the population was emphasized so that people avoid withdrawing large amounts of cash and keeping cash.

The situation in the food, medication, petroleum and diesel fuel markets, as well as ongoing work to ensure uninterrupted energy and water supply, and functioning of other infrastructures was discussed.