The Artsakh Parliament has appealed to all humanitarian organizations, the Co-Chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, the entire civilzed world, however the voice of the people of Artsakh isn’t being heard, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan said in a statement.

January 9, 2023, 12:57 We don’t need pity or empathy, we need visible and practical steps. Artsakh NA Speaker

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today is the 29th day of the blockade of Artsakh. 270 school children who have been stranded in Armenia as a result of the blockade will go to schools in Goris and Yerevan . The basic rights of these children are grossly violated. New Year is a holiday filled with family wonder. Unfortunately, no wonder happened for these children of Artsakh.

Do the small Artsakh and these children separated from their families really pose a danger to neighboring Azerbaijan or Turkey?

The Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh has appealed to all humanitarian organizations, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, the civilized world through its statements, but to this day our voice hasn’t been heard. The subject of Artsakh and the people of Artsakh are theoretically touched a lot on international platforms. But we don’t need pity or empathy, we need visible and practical steps.

We are a people of hope and faith.

Let’s hope that our prayers to God will open the door to salvation,” the Speaker said in the statement.