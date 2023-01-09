I was once again convinced that the people are ready to continue the struggle. Davit Ishkhanyan held meetings in Berdashen region

In order to present information to the population of the communities of the Artsakh Republic about the situation created amid the blockade and to highlight the problems on the spot, as part of the tours of the National Assembly deputies and members of the government, Artsakh NA MP Davit Ishkhanyan met with the population of Berdashen of the region of Martuni region and a number of communities of the sub-region.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', the member of the ‘Dashnaktsutyun’ faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan presented the situation created due to the blockade and the steps to be taken.

"These visits are aimed at informing the people and get certain information from them. Once again, I was convinced that the people are not complaining, they are ready to bear these difficulties and burdens and continue our struggle along the path that we adopted in 1988," said D. Ishkhanyan, adding that the problems and suggestions recorded as a result of the meetings with the population of the communities will be summed up and discussed with the operational headquarters, according to which the strategy for further steps will be developed.

In general, the population of Berdashen has raised the issue of security, the implementation of tools for the proportional distribution of food and the diesel fuel needed for agricultural work.

Edik Avanesyan, the head of the Martuni district administration, also attended the meeting, and in response to the questions raised by Berdashen residents, informed that some of them had already been discussed at the operational headquarters and would be resolved in the near future.