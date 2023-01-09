Japan to exterminate about 1 million chickens in one day due to bird flu

About 930,000 chickens will be exterminated on Monday due to the outbreak of bird flu in the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki, news.am informs, citing the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
On January 7, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Saturday signed a number of decrees.
The US calls on Azerbaijan and Russia to immediately restore traffic through the Lachin Corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), wrote about this on Twitter.
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan made a new post on Twitter.
Members of Parliament of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), led by the Speaker of Parliament Arthur Tovmasyan, appealed to the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries - Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to take concrete actions in the direction of either opening the Lachin Corridor or launching the Stepanakert airport.
The unlawful blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan continues for already 25 days. This action, which led to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh – has caused a broad reaction of calls to unblock the corridor, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.
The opening of an air corridor is the decision that can really change the situation dramatically. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan told NEWS.am—and reflecting on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh to Armenia.
The United States State Department announced the retirement of Ambassador Philip Reeker from his role as the senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations and from the Foreign Service. The State Department said that Ambassador Reeker’s contribution reaffirms the importance the United States places in helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a bilateral sustainable peace.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
In order to present information to the population of the communities of the Artsakh Republic about the situation created amid the blockade and to highlight the problems on the spot, as part of the tours of the National Assembly deputies and members of the government, Artsakh NA MP Davit Ishkhanyan met with the population of Berdashen of the region of Martuni region and a number of communities of the sub-region.
On January 6, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with second and third presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, officials of the republic’s legislative and executive structures, attended the Divine Liturgy served by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.
This year, we celebrate Christmas and Epiphany in Artsakh under extremely unusual conditions.
The International Committee of the Red Cross mediated the transfer of two patients from Artsakh to Armenia on January 4, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.
Issues related to the provision of the Artsakh population's vital activities and primary needs under the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.
Hasmik Minasyan, Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, addressed an open letter to Noel Curran, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union and Gert Kark, Head of the Eurovision TV Project of the European Broadcasting Union.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.
