Japanese PM to discuss security issues during his tour of Europe and US

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves Monday for a weeklong tour to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and draw attention to the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, AP reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kishida's talks with U.S. President Joe Biden will focus on his five-country tour, during which he will also visit France, Italy, Britain and Canada - some of the G-7 countries with which Japan has intensified defense ties in recent years. His first stop is Paris.

Kishida said his summit with Biden will highlight the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance and how the two countries can work more closely together on Japan's new security and defense strategies.

The PM said he will explain to Biden the new strategy, under which Japan is also strengthening defenses on its southwestern islands near Taiwan, including Yonaguni and Ishigaki, where new bases are being built.