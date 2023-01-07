US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor

The US calls on Azerbaijan and Russia to immediately restore traffic through the Lachin Corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), wrote about this on Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States remains concerned the Lachin Corridor has now been blocked for over three weeks, creating a grave humanitarian situation. We thank ICRC for providing critical aid during this time, but call on Azerbaijan and Russia to restore access immediately,” Carpenter noted.