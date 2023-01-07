Artsakhpress

Politics

US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor

The US calls on Azerbaijan and Russia to immediately restore traffic through the Lachin Corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), wrote about this on Twitter.

US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor

US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States remains concerned the Lachin Corridor has now been blocked for over three weeks, creating a grave humanitarian situation.  We thank ICRC for providing critical aid during this time, but call on Azerbaijan and Russia to restore access immediately,” Carpenter noted. 


     

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani society created by President Aliyev is almost completely poisoned by xenophobia

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan made a new post on Twitter.

Artsakh asks Putin, Biden and Macron to take action and open either Lachin Corridor or Stepanakert airport

Members of Parliament of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), led by the Speaker of Parliament Arthur Tovmasyan, appealed to the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries - Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to take concrete actions in the direction of either opening the Lachin Corridor or launching the Stepanakert airport.

Artsakh asks Putin, Biden and Macron to take action and open either Lachin Corridor or Stepanakert airport

Members of Parliament of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), led by the Speaker of Parliament Arthur Tovmasyan, appealed to the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries - Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to take concrete actions in the direction of either opening the Lachin Corridor or launching the Stepanakert airport.

Pashinyan questions Azerbaijan’s capacity to contract over violation of Lachin Corridor obligation

The unlawful blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan continues for already 25 days. This action, which led to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh – has caused a broad reaction of calls to unblock the corridor, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh State Minister: Opening air corridor is only decision that can dramatically change situation

The opening of an air corridor is the decision that can really change the situation dramatically. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan told NEWS.am—and reflecting on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh to Armenia.

US State Department announces retirement of Ambassador Philip Reeker, reiterates commitment to peaceful South Caucasus

The United States State Department announced the retirement of Ambassador Philip Reeker from his role as the senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations and from the Foreign Service. The State Department said that Ambassador Reeker’s contribution reaffirms the importance the United States places in helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a bilateral sustainable peace.

Economy

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Society

President Harutyunyan attended the Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ

On January 6, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with second and third presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, officials of the republic’s legislative and executive structures, attended the Divine Liturgy served by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.

Those willing to conquer our homeland have come and gone, but we have lived on this holy land for thousands of years and will continue to live. Ruben Vardanyan

This year, we celebrate Christmas and Epiphany in Artsakh under extremely unusual conditions.

With mediation of ICRC, 2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals

The International Committee of the Red Cross mediated the transfer of two patients from Artsakh to Armenia on January 4, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs

Issues related to the provision of the Artsakh population's vital activities and primary needs under the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.

Hasmik Minasyan wrote an open letter to the General Director of the European Broadcasting Union and Head of the "Eurovision" TV Project

Hasmik Minasyan, Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, addressed an open letter to Noel Curran, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union and Gert Kark, Head of the Eurovision TV Project of the European Broadcasting Union.

I am confident that we will meet this direst crisis with honor as well. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays.

Stranded citizens of Artsakh to spend New Year’s Eve honoring fallen troops at Yerablur cemetery in Yerevan

A group of people from Artsakh who are unable to return home due to the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor will visit the Yerablur Pantheon military cemetery to honor fallen troops on New Year’s Eve.

Military

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor
Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region
President Harutyunyan attended the Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ
Those willing to conquer our homeland have come and gone, but we have lived on this holy land for thousands of years and will continue to live. Ruben Vardanyan
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Videos

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Diaspora

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

International

Ex-diplomats, ambassadors warn Israel’s new government will hurt country’s global standing

Lavrov highlights need to liberate Russia’s four new regions

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

