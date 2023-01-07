The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

January 7, 2023, 09:07 Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to the message issued by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire extinguished itself at 22։33," Aram Torosyan added.