On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Agricultural works have been suspended.
The Martuni regional police department passed the data to the Russian peacekeepers.