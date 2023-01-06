The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Agricultural works have been suspended.

The Martuni regional police department passed the data to the Russian peacekeepers.