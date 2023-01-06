President Harutyunyan attended the Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ

On January 6, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with second and third presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, officials of the republic’s legislative and executive structures, attended the Divine Liturgy served by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan dedicated to the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Presidential Office stated.