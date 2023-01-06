Those willing to conquer our homeland have come and gone, but we have lived on this holy land for thousands of years and will continue to live. Ruben Vardanyan

This year, we celebrate Christmas and Epiphany in Artsakh under extremely unusual conditions.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: No blockade, no pressure, no threat can break the spirit, will, and determination of the people of Artsakh.

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan wrote on his Facebook page. "We have had much more difficult phases in our history. Those willing to conquer our homeland have come and gone, but we have lived on this holy land for thousands of years and will continue to live.

Any difficult period is transient; our values, our heritage, our faith are permanent.

Dear people of Artsakh, Merry Christmas!

Christ is born and revealed."