The unlawful blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan continues for already 25 days. This action, which led to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh – has caused a broad reaction of calls to unblock the corridor, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

January 5, 2023, 11:31 Pashinyan questions Azerbaijan’s capacity to contract over violation of Lachin Corridor obligation

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Despite this, Azerbaijan fails to take action to resolve the issue. By closing the Lachin Corridor Azerbaijan is grossly violating its direct obligation under the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, which causes serious questions regarding official Baku’s capacity to contract,” the Prime Minister said.

Azerbaijan is attempting to misattribute to Armenia the conduct of not fulfilling its own obligations, the PM said. Pashinyan emphasized that Azerbaijan’s narrative is completely made up.

“It is also important to note that different arguments are being brought forward on the closure of the Lachin Corridor, but I believe that the deepest and real reason is that the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh continue to live in their homeland and the international community began to record more and more clearly Azerbaijan’s visible policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing and genocide. In this sense we expect more substantive steps from the international community, including from the UN Security Council-member Russian Federation, whose peacekeeping contingent is deployed in Nagorno Karabakh and whose direct obligation under the 9 November 2020 statement is to keep the Lachin Corridor under control,” the PM said.