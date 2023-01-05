Artsakh State Minister: Opening air corridor is only decision that can dramatically change situation

The opening of an air corridor is the decision that can really change the situation dramatically. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan told NEWS.am—and reflecting on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh to Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Stepanakert airport is ready to receive medium-sized planes. It's just more of a political matter. Pressure from international organizations, European countries, and the USA will be very important. In this situation, the only solution that will enable us [in Artsakh] to live in normal conditions in the winter months is the possibility of opening an ‘air bridge,’" Vardanyan emphasized.