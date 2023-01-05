Artsakhpress

Politics

US State Department announces retirement of Ambassador Philip Reeker, reiterates commitment to peaceful South Caucasus

The United States State Department announced the retirement of Ambassador Philip Reeker from his role as the senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations and from the Foreign Service. The State Department said that Ambassador Reeker’s contribution reaffirms the importance the United States places in helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a bilateral sustainable peace.

STEPANAKERT,  JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “….today we announce the retirement of Ambassador Philip Reeker from his role as the senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations, from the Foreign Service, effective tomorrow, January 5th. For over thirty years, Ambassador Reeker has epitomized dedication and service to the department and the people of the United States of America, including as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and as our chargé d’affaires at our embassy in London. Ambassador Reeker’s work as the senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations accelerated engagement and helped build a structured process to bring peace to a troubled region.

His contribution reaffirms the importance the United States places in helping Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a bilateral sustainable peace, as well as our goal of supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, as lead of our delegation to the Geneva International Discussions. Since the beginning of Ambassador Reeker’s appointment in August of last year, it was always understood and expected that he would serve in this position on a short-term basis until the end of last year. Ambassador Reeker’s departure in no way undermines the United States’ commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region.

The United States continues to engage bilaterally with likeminded partners, like the European Union, and through international organizations, like the OSCE, to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to find solutions to all outstanding issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Ambassador Reeker’s extraordinary career at the department has focused on the most challenging of our diplomatic endeavors. From his work on peace agreements to his tireless efforts to negotiate the release of detainees, to his work at this very podium, Ambassador Reeker’s efforts have stemmed the tides of conflict and changed lives for the better. On behalf of the department, we thank Phil for his service and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career. We will all miss him very much,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

Price added that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to have an opportunity in the coming days to re-engage by phone with his counterparts in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Price did not mention candidates to replace Reeker.

Emphasizing that Reeker’s retirement  “in no way diminishes [the US] commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, and prosperous South Caucasus region”, Price added:  “Well, what you’ve seen from us to date, both under Ambassador Reeker’s tenure and under the tenure of his predecessor as well, we have engaged bilaterally. We have engaged with likeminded partners like the EU. We’ve engaged with international organizations like the OSCE to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia to find solutions to all of those issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Our approach is not going to change. Our approach is one of facilitation, helping the parties themselves to sit down together in a constructive way, and to ideally achieve progress to what is ultimately a comprehensive, long-term solution.”


     

Politics

Pashinyan questions Azerbaijan’s capacity to contract over violation of Lachin Corridor obligation

The unlawful blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan continues for already 25 days. This action, which led to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh – has caused a broad reaction of calls to unblock the corridor, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh State Minister: Opening air corridor is only decision that can dramatically change situation

The opening of an air corridor is the decision that can really change the situation dramatically. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan told NEWS.am—and reflecting on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh to Armenia.

USA calls for the full restoration of free movement through the Lachin Corridor

Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world, continues to concern the United States, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, commenting on the actions of Azerbaijan at the request of ARMENPRESS, which have led to severe humanitarian consequences in Artsakh.

Turkey, Azerbaijan openly threaten Armenia with war, occupation and genocide – Lemkin Institute

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention published a report at the end of 2022 to reflect on the events of the past year that, in one way or another, are related to genocide. The report also includes Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), particularly the Azeri attacks on Armenia, the Azeri ceasefire violations in Artsakh and the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor.

International organizations must impose sanctions against Azerbaijan. David Babayan

In order to prevent the humanitarian crisis international organizations must impose sanctions against Azerbaijan in addition to making statements condemning its actions, the caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) David Babayan said in a statement.

Artsakh Acting FM: What will 2023 be from geopolitical point of view?

What will be the year 2023 from a geopolitical point of view? This is a question that interests both ordinary people and, of course, politicians, analysts, and scientists. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, David Babayan, wrote this on Facebook.

Economy

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Society

With mediation of ICRC, 2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals

The International Committee of the Red Cross mediated the transfer of two patients from Artsakh to Armenia on January 4, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

Artsakh Operational Headquarters discusses provision of population's primary needs

Issues related to the provision of the Artsakh population's vital activities and primary needs under the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.

Hasmik Minasyan wrote an open letter to the General Director of the European Broadcasting Union and Head of the "Eurovision" TV Project

Hasmik Minasyan, Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, addressed an open letter to Noel Curran, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union and Gert Kark, Head of the Eurovision TV Project of the European Broadcasting Union.

I am confident that we will meet this direst crisis with honor as well. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays.

Stranded citizens of Artsakh to spend New Year’s Eve honoring fallen troops at Yerablur cemetery in Yerevan

A group of people from Artsakh who are unable to return home due to the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor will visit the Yerablur Pantheon military cemetery to honor fallen troops on New Year’s Eve.

Three more patients transported from Artsakh to Yerevan

At the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, three more patients - including cancer and heart failure patients - were transported from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment.

10 patients are in the resuscitation unit. Artsakh Healthcare Ministry

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical institutions under the authority of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic.

Military

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

Pashinyan questions Azerbaijan’s capacity to contract over violation of Lachin Corridor obligation
Artsakh State Minister: Opening air corridor is only decision that can dramatically change situation
US State Department announces retirement of Ambassador Philip Reeker, reiterates commitment to peaceful South Caucasus
USA calls for the full restoration of free movement through the Lachin Corridor
Turkey, Azerbaijan openly threaten Armenia with war, occupation and genocide – Lemkin Institute
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Diaspora

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

International

Ex-diplomats, ambassadors warn Israel’s new government will hurt country’s global standing

Lavrov highlights need to liberate Russia’s four new regions

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

