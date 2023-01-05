USA calls for the full restoration of free movement through the Lachin Corridor

Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world, continues to concern the United States, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, commenting on the actions of Azerbaijan at the request of ARMENPRESS, which have led to severe humanitarian consequences in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We remain concerned about impeded access to the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian implications of this situation. This sets back the peace process and undermines international confidence. We call for the full restoration of free movement through the corridor. The way forward for all issues is through negotiations”, Ned Price said.