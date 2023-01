Famous TV star Kim Kardashian shared a post pisted by Zartonk media in the stories section of her Instagram social network, referring to the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

January 4, 2023, 14:32 Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: 'Urgent. Artsakh goes dark as the temperature reach 0° after power outrage across the country on day 23 of Azerbaijan's blockade. We need the world's attention now,' the post noted.