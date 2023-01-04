International organizations must impose sanctions against Azerbaijan. David Babayan

In order to prevent the humanitarian crisis international organizations must impose sanctions against Azerbaijan in addition to making statements condemning its actions, the caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) David Babayan said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is nothing but a challenge to the civilized world. Because an entire nation is starving to death. Elsewhere around the world children are dancing and asking Santa Claus for presents. Our children don’t even have bread to eat, they are starving,” Babayan said.