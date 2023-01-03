Artsakh Acting FM: What will 2023 be from geopolitical point of view?

What will be the year 2023 from a geopolitical point of view? This is a question that interests both ordinary people and, of course, politicians, analysts, and scientists. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, David Babayan, wrote this on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On the whole, there are relatively stable, peaceful, even inert years. There are tense, tragic ones too. But there are also periods of turning points. Such for us were, for example, 1985, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2016, 2018, 2020. Yes, too much, both for one people and for a generation. But, such is our fate, our cross, which we must bear.



Among the critical periods, there are those that can be described as doubly fateful periods, when fundamental geopolitical changes take place both at the global and regional levels. For us, those were, for example, the periods of 1914-1923. 1985-1991.



In 2022, a global geopolitical rift was recorded, which also affects regional processes. Therefore, 2023 may become a very specific period both in the world and in our region. But here we must remember that the geopolitical rift does not necessarily have to manifest itself in catastrophes, it can also be a period where catastrophes are prevented.