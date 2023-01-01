Artsakhpress

Hasmik Minasyan wrote an open letter to the General Director of the European Broadcasting Union and Head of the "Eurovision" TV Project

Hasmik Minasyan, Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, addressed an open letter to Noel Curran, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union and Gert Kark, Head of the Eurovision TV Project of the European Broadcasting Union.

Hasmik Minasyan wrote an open letter to the General Director of the European Broadcasting Union and Head of the "Eurovision" TV Project

Hasmik Minasyan wrote an open letter to the General Director of the European Broadcasting Union and Head of the

STEPANAKERT,  JANUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter runs:

Mr. Noel Curran, European Broadcasting Union, Director General Mr. Gert Kark, European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision TV Project Manager

I am writing this email with a request to discuss the following crucial issue within the board meeting of the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group.

On the morning of December 12, Azerbaijan blocked the only road connecting Artsakh to the world, claiming to be conducting an “environmental monitoring.”
The 120,000 residents of the Republic, including 30,000 children, have found themselves in a complete isolation. The only road of life which is used to deliver all cargo to Artsakh – from food to medication – has been cut for the second time in a month, with no indication of when this de facto blockade will be lifted.

31 children and 4 adults accompanying the group who were in Yerevan to participate in Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 have been staying in the Goris area of Stepanakert-Goris highway with no opportunity to reunite with families.  
The situation is worsening given the fact that the weather is getting colder and the children had left for Yerevan for a couple of days and were not prepared to stay longer.  

We are certain that such behaviour towards human rights and the welfare of children in particular cannot be tolerated by organisations and decision makers who champion European humanitarian values.  

We are looking forward to your support in  speaking up and letting international, humanitarian organisations, sovereign states, children’s rights advocacy organisations, leaders realise the necessity to raise awareness of the rights of the children of Artsakh and urgent reunion with families.  

We strongly believe and hope that Europe and European values cannot remain indifferent to the fate of the children of Artsakh.

     

Politics

Russia is concerned about the lack of progress in restoring traffic through the Lachin Corridor

The Russian Federation expresses concern about the lack of progress in restoring the full operation of the Lachin Corridor for the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions, according to the declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova issued a statement about this, which was published on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Despite these difficulties, we will go forward; we have no other way. Artsakh State Minister

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan called an expanded meeting, the press service of the Artsakh government informed.

President Harutyunyan signs law on Artsakh State Budget for 2023

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday signed the Law on the State Budget of the Artsakh Republic for 2023.

Armenian Ombudsperson calls for actions as int’l assessments don’t change situation in Lachin Corridor

Important international actors and organizations made direct and targeted assessments on the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor, but that’s not enough because the situation is not changing, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan told reporters.

CSTO members would’ve been ready to send monitoring mission if Armenia was interested, says Russian MFA

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member-states would’ve been ready to send a monitoring mission to Armenia if Yerevan was interested in it, according to Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who was commenting on Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan’s statement that now there is a possibility for Russia to stand by Armenia and protect its sovereignty and that Yerevan is waiting for respective steps.

Russia says criticism addressed to its peacekeepers over Lachin Corridor is unacceptable

Russia says the criticism addressed to its peacekeeping contingent in the context of the situation in Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and that Moscow continues working in the direction of improving the situation.

President Harutyunyan appoints new ministers of territorial administration and infrastructures, agriculture

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Suren Galstyan as Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and Hrant Safaryan as Minister of Agriculture.

Economy

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Society

Hasmik Minasyan wrote an open letter to the General Director of the European Broadcasting Union and Head of the "Eurovision" TV Project

Hasmik Minasyan, Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh, addressed an open letter to Noel Curran, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union and Gert Kark, Head of the Eurovision TV Project of the European Broadcasting Union.

I am confident that we will meet this direst crisis with honor as well. President Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays.

Stranded citizens of Artsakh to spend New Year’s Eve honoring fallen troops at Yerablur cemetery in Yerevan

A group of people from Artsakh who are unable to return home due to the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor will visit the Yerablur Pantheon military cemetery to honor fallen troops on New Year’s Eve.

Three more patients transported from Artsakh to Yerevan

At the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, three more patients - including cancer and heart failure patients - were transported from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment.

10 patients are in the resuscitation unit. Artsakh Healthcare Ministry

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical institutions under the authority of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic.

Russia denies reports on pressuring Armenia to join Union State

The reports on pressuring Armenia to make it join the Union State of Russia and Belarus are not substantiated with facts and are false, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Humanitarian situation in Artsakh is getting worse day by day. Ombudsman

The right to life, health, freedom of movement, education and other fundamental rights of 120,000 people are at risk in Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said as the Azeri blockade of Artsakh entered the 17th day.

Military

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Ex-diplomats, ambassadors warn Israel’s new government will hurt country’s global standing

Lavrov highlights need to liberate Russia’s four new regions

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

