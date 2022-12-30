President Harutyunyan holds meeting with heads of power structures

On December 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a working consultation with the participation of the heads of law enforcement agencies, the press service of the Artsakh President informed.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation developed in the country in the aftermath of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, as well as issues related to maintaining order in the republic on non-working days, were discussed during the consultation.

In that context, the Head of the State instructed the relevant structures to continue performing their duties in a heavy security mode.

Minister of State, Head of the Operational Headquarter Ruben Vardanyan, Secretary of the Security Council Vitali Balasanyan, Head of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President Karen Shahramanyan participated in the consultation.