Russia is concerned about the lack of progress in restoring traffic through the Lachin Corridor

The Russian Federation expresses concern about the lack of progress in restoring the full operation of the Lachin Corridor for the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions, according to the declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova issued a statement about this, which was published on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "The Russian side, in particular, the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping force, continues to take consistent steps towards the solution of this situation.

We emphasize that it is the Russian peacekeepers who make the key contribution to ensuring security in their deployment zone, which was recorded by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the summit held in Sochi on October 31, 2022. We consider any public attack and provocation against our peacekeepers as unacceptable and deliberate actions that cause significant damage to the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process," Zakharova said.

Russia calls on Baku and Yerevan to strictly observe all provisions of the declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020.

"We note that the Lachin Corridor should be used only for the purposes specified in this document. We hope that the parties will come to an agreement on the exploitation of mines in the region.