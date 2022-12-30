State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan called an expanded meeting, the press service of the Artsakh government informed.

December 30, 2022, 18:13 Despite these difficulties, we will go forward; we have no other way. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are facing a new reality - the blockade. On the other hand, this year showed that the society is ready for unification, and the two rallies showed the readiness of the people to stand shoulder to shoulder. I want to thank the people of Artsakh, who in this situation do not lose heart, do not change their views on the independence and future of Artsakh and continue to stand worthily on their land.

In spite of the blockade, the reforms which have been launched will be continued. New realities demand a new approach. We have to make decisions and move forward.

Referring to the financial and economic situation, he noted that the year 2022 ends with a large budget deficit. In addition, the economy is increasingly strained by the blockade. The Minister of State noted that in such realities, great efforts and maximum organized work will be required to ensure the normal life activity of the population.

"Despite these difficulties, we will go forward, we have no other way," he emphasized.