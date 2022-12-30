President Harutyunyan signs law on Artsakh State Budget for 2023

December 30, 2022 18:25

Russia is concerned about the lack of progress in restoring traffic through the Lachin Corridor

The Russian Federation expresses concern about the lack of progress in restoring the full operation of the Lachin Corridor for the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions, according to the declaration of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova issued a statement about this, which was published on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.