The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

December 30, 2022, 14:41 Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on December 29 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is disinformation,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.