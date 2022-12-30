Stranded citizens of Artsakh to spend New Year’s Eve honoring fallen troops at Yerablur cemetery in Yerevan

A group of people from Artsakh who are unable to return home due to the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor will visit the Yerablur Pantheon military cemetery to honor fallen troops on New Year’s Eve.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A group of people stranded in Yerevan as a result of the blockade of Artsakh are organizing a procession to Yerablur on New Year’s Eve where they will mark the beginning of the New Year,” the Artsakh State Minister’s Advisor Artak Beglaryan said in a statement.