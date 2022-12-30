Ex-diplomats, ambassadors warn Israel’s new government will hurt country’s global standing

More than 100 former Israeli diplomats and ambassadors on Wednesday signed a letter to incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning of damage to Israel’s global standing if the new government implements hard-right policies, The Times of Israel reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the letter, published in Hebrew and English, the signatories expressed “profound concern at the serious damage to Israel’s foreign relations, its international standing and its core interests abroad emanating from what will apparently be the policy of the incoming government.”

The missive cited concerns over potential policy changes in the West Bank and the advancement of “extreme and discriminatory laws” that would allow service providers to deny service to a customer on religious grounds, as the parties that will compose the new government agreed in their coalition deals.

The letter also warned that free speech and democratic values could be undermined, while adding that decisions to curb the independence of the judiciary or to reject an international treaty aimed at combating violence against women could hurt Israel’s image as a liberal and democratic country.

The former Foreign Ministry employees said they were concerned about a backlash that could harm Israel’s alliance with the US and undo the progress of the Abraham Accords normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

They also warned Israel could face sanctions and prosecution in international courts.

“Serious damage will also be inflicted on the intricate web of relations between Israel and Jewish communities throughout the world and on Israel’s international image,” the signatories said.