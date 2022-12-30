At the age of 82, the three-time world football champion and "king of football" Pele died, reports AP.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pele died as a result of cancer, kidney and heart failure.
Important international actors and organizations made direct and targeted assessments on the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor, but that’s not enough because the situation is not changing, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan told reporters.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member-states would’ve been ready to send a monitoring mission to Armenia if Yerevan was interested in it, according to Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who was commenting on Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan’s statement that now there is a possibility for Russia to stand by Armenia and protect its sovereignty and that Yerevan is waiting for respective steps.
Russia says the criticism addressed to its peacekeeping contingent in the context of the situation in Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and that Moscow continues working in the direction of improving the situation.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Suren Galstyan as Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and Hrant Safaryan as Minister of Agriculture.
A new round of geopolitical formatting has begun in a number of key geopolitical spaces. This process is objective, inevitable, complex, full of challenges and shocks, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan wrote.
A decision by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh was taken based on the statement published by the information center about conducting international ecological expert examination on the operations of "Base Metals" company, Artsakh Information Center informs.
Artsakh authorities approved a bill on imposing restrictions on restaurants amid food shortages and energy savings resulting from the Azeri blockade.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical institutions under the authority of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic.
The reports on pressuring Armenia to make it join the Union State of Russia and Belarus are not substantiated with facts and are false, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.
The right to life, health, freedom of movement, education and other fundamental rights of 120,000 people are at risk in Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said as the Azeri blockade of Artsakh entered the 17th day.
An extraordinary session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was held on December 27. The session was chaired by President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, three patients receiving treatment at the Republican Medical Center of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare with “Pulmonary hemorrhage, arteriovenous malformation”, “Metastatic lesion of the pleura, left-sided hydrothorax, lung abscess”, and “Choledocholithiasis: Liver insufficiency” diagnoses, have been in serious conditions for days under the supervision of local doctors, Artsakh Information Center informs.
Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan held a meeting with retail and wholesale businesses, as well as owners of restaurants, to discuss possibilities of introducing certain regulations amid the crisis.
On December 27, the Minister of Healthcare Samvel Avetisyan paid a working visit to Martuni Regional Medical Association with officials of the ministry.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles at Armenia’s positions located in the direction of Norabak and Srashen villages.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.
