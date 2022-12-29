Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Russia denies reports on pressuring Armenia to join Union State

The reports on pressuring Armenia to make it join the Union State of Russia and Belarus are not substantiated with facts and are false, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She said that if such statements are made without facts and at the same time the country is mentioned and demands are presented, then it should be substantiated with facts.

“Are there facts? How was it pressured? How did it happen? No Russian official has ever talked about Armenia joining the Union State. Assessments have been given to all such statements,” Zakharova said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the same can be said in context of reports claiming Moscow is forcing Yerevan to provide a corridor to Azerbaijan. “This is fake, and we’ve talked about this many times as well. In accordance with the 11 October 2021 statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, various ways of opening of connections, including issues related to restoring railway transport in Armenia’s south are discussed in the trilateral working group on the unblocking of all economic and transport connections in the region. One of the principles of this work, which isn’t disputed neither by Yerevan nor by Baku, is that the sovereignty over connections belongs to the country through which the connections pass,” Zakharova said.


     

Politics

Armenian Ombudsperson calls for actions as int’l assessments don’t change situation in Lachin Corridor

Important international actors and organizations made direct and targeted assessments on the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor, but that’s not enough because the situation is not changing, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan told reporters.

CSTO members would’ve been ready to send monitoring mission if Armenia was interested, says Russian MFA

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member-states would’ve been ready to send a monitoring mission to Armenia if Yerevan was interested in it, according to Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who was commenting on Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan’s statement that now there is a possibility for Russia to stand by Armenia and protect its sovereignty and that Yerevan is waiting for respective steps.

Russia says criticism addressed to its peacekeepers over Lachin Corridor is unacceptable

Russia says the criticism addressed to its peacekeeping contingent in the context of the situation in Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and that Moscow continues working in the direction of improving the situation.

President Harutyunyan appoints new ministers of territorial administration and infrastructures, agriculture

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Suren Galstyan as Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and Hrant Safaryan as Minister of Agriculture.

This process is objective, inevitable, complex, full of challenges and shocks. David Babayan

A new round of geopolitical formatting has begun in a number of key geopolitical spaces. This process is objective, inevitable, complex, full of challenges and shocks, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan wrote.

Artsakh Government adopted a decision regarding the mining company

A decision by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh was taken based on the statement published by the information center about conducting international ecological expert examination on the operations of "Base Metals" company, Artsakh Information Center informs.

Artsakh will impose restrictions on provision of public food services

Artsakh authorities approved a bill on imposing restrictions on restaurants amid food shortages and energy savings resulting from the Azeri blockade.

Economy

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Society

Humanitarian situation in Artsakh is getting worse day by day. Ombudsman

The right to life, health, freedom of movement, education and other fundamental rights of 120,000 people are at risk in Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said as the Azeri blockade of Artsakh entered the 17th day.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees discuss providing humanitarian assistance to Artsakh

An extraordinary session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was held on December 27. The session was chaired by President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Three seriously-ill patients transported to Yerevan from Artsakh under ICRC mediation

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, three patients receiving treatment at the Republican Medical Center of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare with “Pulmonary hemorrhage, arteriovenous malformation”, “Metastatic lesion of the pleura, left-sided hydrothorax, lung abscess”, and “Choledocholithiasis: Liver insufficiency” diagnoses, have been in serious conditions for days under the supervision of local doctors, Artsakh Information Center informs.

We must overcome this path together. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan held a meeting with retail and wholesale businesses, as well as owners of restaurants, to discuss possibilities of introducing certain regulations amid the crisis.

Artsakh Healthcare Minister visited the medical unit of Martuni

On December 27, the Minister of Healthcare Samvel Avetisyan paid a working visit to Martuni Regional Medical Association with officials of the ministry.

Citizens of Artsakh, who marched to Stepanakert airport, demand a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov

Many Artsakh citizens marched from Stepanakert to the airport, demanding a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh and fulfilling the points of the November 9, 2020 announcement.

Military

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles at Armenia’s positions located in the direction of Norabak and Srashen villages.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Lavrov highlights need to liberate Russia’s four new regions

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

German ex-chancellor Merkel rules out her participation in Ukrainian peace process

