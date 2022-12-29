Armenian Ombudsperson calls for actions as int’l assessments don’t change situation in Lachin Corridor

Important international actors and organizations made direct and targeted assessments on the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor, but that’s not enough because the situation is not changing, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Important international actors and organizations voiced direct and targeted assessments. The ongoing blockade gives grounds to claim that assessments are no longer sufficient because the situation doesn’t change from it, it is necessary to switch to actions. Particularly, I have urged the UN Human Rights Council to send a fact-finding mission to Lachin Corridor to understand the situation on the ground and have the basis for its conclusions,” Grigoryan said.

The Ombudsperson added that it is necessary to send the mission because Azerbaijan is faking the reality.