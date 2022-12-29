CSTO members would’ve been ready to send monitoring mission if Armenia was interested, says Russian MFA

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member-states would’ve been ready to send a monitoring mission to Armenia if Yerevan was interested in it, according to Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who was commenting on Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan’s statement that now there is a possibility for Russia to stand by Armenia and protect its sovereignty and that Yerevan is waiting for respective steps.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I wouldn’t want to analyze what your mentioned politician meant,” Zakharova said at a press briefing when asked to comment. “If it is about Russian support in the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, then Russia is relying on the entire complex of the highest-level trilateral agreements, including the 9 November 2020, January 11 and November 26 of 2021 and 31 October 2022 statements. These statement are a reliable basis for advancing the normalization process between Baku and Yerevan,” Zakharova said.

She added that in this process the allied relations with both countries are taken into consideration.