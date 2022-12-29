Russia says criticism addressed to its peacekeepers over Lachin Corridor is unacceptable

Russia says the criticism addressed to its peacekeeping contingent in the context of the situation in Lachin Corridor is unacceptable and that Moscow continues working in the direction of improving the situation.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Regarding the criticism addressed to Russia, Russia’s peacekeeping contingent, I believe that it is unacceptable in this situation,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing. “We’ve numerously said that the Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to resolve the situation on the ground. No public charge helps the work, there’ve been far worse situations. We are working in the direction of improving this situation,” she said.