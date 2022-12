President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Suren Galstyan as Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and Hrant Safaryan as Minister of Agriculture.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Galstyan was serving as Chairman of the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee before the appointment, while Safaryan was the CEO of the Agriculture Support Foundation.