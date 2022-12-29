This process is objective, inevitable, complex, full of challenges and shocks. David Babayan

A new round of geopolitical formatting has begun in a number of key geopolitical spaces. This process is objective, inevitable, complex, full of challenges and shocks, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan wrote.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: It requires composure, flexibility, courage, patriotism and professionalism.

It is necessary to avoid stupidity, demagoguery, provocateurism as much as possible,

God help us!