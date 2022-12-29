A new round of geopolitical formatting has begun in a number of key geopolitical spaces. This process is objective, inevitable, complex, full of challenges and shocks, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan wrote.
This process is objective, inevitable, complex, full of challenges and shocks. David Babayan
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: It requires composure, flexibility, courage, patriotism and professionalism.
It is necessary to avoid stupidity, demagoguery, provocateurism as much as possible,
God help us!