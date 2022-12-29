Artsakh Government adopted a decision regarding the mining company

A decision by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh was taken based on the statement published by the information center about conducting international ecological expert examination on the operations of "Base Metals" company, Artsakh Information Center informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation. Nevertheless, taking into consideration the unhealthy environment created by the "eco-activists" of the neighboring country and their attempt to mislead the international community, it has been decided to invite international organizations to carry out an ecological expert examination around the operations of "Base Metals" company.

The Government, together with the management of the company has expressed readiness to temporarily halt the exploitation of the mine.

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh has approached the UN respective structures and other specialized international organizations to organize the expert examination in the shortest period of time.