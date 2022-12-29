Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Providing a 4-billion-dram additional support to Nagorno Karabakh is among the agenda items of the Cabinet meeting today. Providing the necessary humanitarian and socio-psychological assistance to the people of Nagorno Karabakh is an absolute necessity,” Pashinyan said.

The PM had earlier announced that a special working group will be formed in the Armenian government to provide urgent assistance to the people of Artsakh.