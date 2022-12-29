Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Russia has received an official message from the United States through diplomatic channels that Washington does not plan and does not want to directly fight Moscow, or send its military specialists to work with the Patriot anti-aircraft systems transferred to Ukraine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview given to a program on the Russian First Channel.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Now we asked the Americans—through the channels that are still maintained at our embassy—whether the decision to transfer the Patriot battery means, given the complexity of its use, that there will be American specialists [in Ukraine]. They have explained to us quite thoroughly that this is not planned precisely because the Americans do not want to and will not fight against Russia directly," news.am informs, citing Lenta.