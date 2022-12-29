Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Russia has received an official message from the United States through diplomatic channels that Washington does not plan and does not want to directly fight Moscow, or send its military specialists to work with the Patriot anti-aircraft systems transferred to Ukraine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview given to a program on the Russian First Channel.

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Now we asked the Americans—through the channels that are still maintained at our embassy—whether the decision to transfer the Patriot battery means, given the complexity of its use, that there will be American specialists [in Ukraine]. They have explained to us quite thoroughly that this is not planned precisely because the Americans do not want to and will not fight against Russia directly," news.am informs, citing Lenta.


     

Politics

Artsakh will impose restrictions on provision of public food services

Artsakh authorities approved a bill on imposing restrictions on restaurants amid food shortages and energy savings resulting from the Azeri blockade.

All news from section

President of Artsakh chairs meeting with law enforcement, military officials

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting with law enforcement and military leaders on December 28, the Presidential Office stated.

“Now it turns out that Lachin Corridor is not under control of Russian peacekeepers” – Pashinyan tells Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Artsakh State Minister holds meeting with supply and production executives

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan met with executives of food supply and production companies to discuss problems in their businesses resulting from the Azeri blockade of Artsakh and to discuss issues related to food security.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin meet in Saint Petersburg

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a meeting in Saint Petersburg.

Ethnic Cleansing or a Last Stand for Survival? – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s op-ed

The Armenian Ambassador to Greece, Cyprus and Albania Tigran Mkrtchyan wrote an op-ed titled Ethnic Cleansing or a Last Stand for Survival which was printed in the To Vima Greek newspaper and also published by Greek City Times and other media outlets and newspapers in Greece, Cyprus and Albania.

Putin states readiness of CIS countries to solve arising disagreements

Threats and challenges are growing, there are also disagreements between members of the CIS, but there is a willingness to solve them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, news.am informs.

Economy

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

All news from section

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Society

Humanitarian situation in Artsakh is getting worse day by day. Ombudsman

The right to life, health, freedom of movement, education and other fundamental rights of 120,000 people are at risk in Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said as the Azeri blockade of Artsakh entered the 17th day.

All news from section

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees discuss providing humanitarian assistance to Artsakh

An extraordinary session of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was held on December 27. The session was chaired by President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Three seriously-ill patients transported to Yerevan from Artsakh under ICRC mediation

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, three patients receiving treatment at the Republican Medical Center of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare with “Pulmonary hemorrhage, arteriovenous malformation”, “Metastatic lesion of the pleura, left-sided hydrothorax, lung abscess”, and “Choledocholithiasis: Liver insufficiency” diagnoses, have been in serious conditions for days under the supervision of local doctors, Artsakh Information Center informs.

We must overcome this path together. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan held a meeting with retail and wholesale businesses, as well as owners of restaurants, to discuss possibilities of introducing certain regulations amid the crisis.

Artsakh Healthcare Minister visited the medical unit of Martuni

On December 27, the Minister of Healthcare Samvel Avetisyan paid a working visit to Martuni Regional Medical Association with officials of the ministry.

Citizens of Artsakh, who marched to Stepanakert airport, demand a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov

Many Artsakh citizens marched from Stepanakert to the airport, demanding a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Artsakh and fulfilling the points of the November 9, 2020 announcement.

Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize Armenian Apostolic Church as traditional religious community

A group of Lithuanian lawmakers propose to recognize the Armenian Apostolic Church as a traditional religious community in Lithuania, Delfi reports.

Military

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

All news from section

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles at Armenia’s positions located in the direction of Norabak and Srashen villages.

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly
Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine
Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills
Humanitarian situation in Artsakh is getting worse day by day. Ombudsman
Artsakh will impose restrictions on provision of public food services
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Komitas Music School organized flashmob entitled "Open the way of life" Вы отправили
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

All news from section

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

All news from section

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Lavrov: Americans do not want to, will not fight against Russia directly

All news from section

Peskov: Kyiv's peace plan must take into account the entry of new regions into Russia

German ex-chancellor Merkel rules out her participation in Ukrainian peace process

US, NATO seeking Russia’s defeat on battlefield — Lavrov

Most Read

month

week

day

Search