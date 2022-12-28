The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

December 28, 2022, 20:03 Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nevertheless, taking into consideration the unhealthy environment created by the "eco-activists" of the neighboring country and their attempt to mislead the international community, it has been decided to invite international organizations to carry out an ecological expert examination around the operations of "Base Metals" company.

Together with the management of the company a decision was taken to temporarily halt the exploitation of the main by the company.

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh has approached the UN respective structures and other specialized international organizations to organize the expert examination in the shortest period of time.