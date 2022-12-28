Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

December 28, 2022 11:12

Three seriously-ill patients transported to Yerevan from Artsakh under ICRC mediation

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, three patients receiving treatment at the Republican Medical Center of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare with “Pulmonary hemorrhage, arteriovenous malformation”, “Metastatic lesion of the pleura, left-sided hydrothorax, lung abscess”, and “Choledocholithiasis: Liver insufficiency” diagnoses, have been in serious conditions for days under the supervision of local doctors, Artsakh Information Center informs.