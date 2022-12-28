Humanitarian situation in Artsakh is getting worse day by day. Ombudsman

The right to life, health, freedom of movement, education and other fundamental rights of 120,000 people are at risk in Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said as the Azeri blockade of Artsakh entered the 17th day.

